Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer news keeps coming thick and fast ahead of the January transfer window, and Dele Alli to Everton and Paulo Dybala to Tottenham are a couple of the juiciest rumors doing the rounds.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Let’s focus on what could be a change in attacking midfielders at Spurs.

Does Dele Alli to Everton makes sense?

A report from The Daily Mirror claims that Dele Alli is a loan target for Everton in January, and so too is Harry Winks.

Alli, 24, has been a bit-part player for Spurs so far this season as Jose Mourinho has used him mostly in the Europa League and a few times off the bench in the Premier League.

Per the report, Everton are keen to add a central attacking player to their squad and Carlo Ancelotti is keen to add Dele Alli on loan, and also rates Winks.

Focusing on Dele Alli, could Everton offer him regular minutes? With James Rodriguez, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard and Richarlison already in attack, they have plenty of options, but Alli provides something very different.

Even if he doesn’t move to Everton in January, he should probably move somewhere else, as Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are clearly ahead of him in the pecking order when it comes to central attacking midfielders at Tottenham. If Dele Alli doesn’t get regular minutes between now and May, he can kiss goodbye to being in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Paulo Dybala to Tottenham, finally…

Well, here it is again, Paulo Dybala to Tottenham reports have resurfaced.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Jose Mourinho has identified Dybala as his main target for the January window. The report states the Juventus and Argentina playmaker is available for $85 million, which seems pretty pricey for Spurs, but makes sense as Andrea Pirlo hasn’t used him often this season.

Especially when you look at their current attacking options.

However, in recent weeks their scoring has slowed down and if they are able to move on the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Winks and others in the January window, perhaps a move for Dybala would make sense?

His quality is undoubted and he would add something a bit different to their attack with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son on fire, but Steven Bergwijn is working hard defensively and the likes of Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius don’t look like becoming first team regulars.

Dybala, 27, is out of contract in the summer of 2022 at Juve, so now is the best time for them to get money back for him, and maybe they are keen to sell because they want to buy Pogba…

Follow @JPW_NBCSports