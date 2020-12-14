EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 13 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 13 of the season, as leaders Tottenham head to second-place Liverpool, Arsenal host Southampton, Chelsea travel to Wolves and Leicester host Everton in some intriguing clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 4-0 West Brom – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Sheffield United 0-3 Man United – (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Wolves 1-2 Chelsea – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Leeds 2-1 Newcastle – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester 0-2 Everton – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley – (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Fulham 2-1 Brighton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tuesday, December 15: (+400) Wolves v. Chelsea (-143) Tie: +265

Tuesday, December 15: (-1250) Man City v. West Brom (+2200), Tie: +900

Wednesday, December 16: (-134) Leeds v. Newcastle (+340), Tie: +280

Wednesday, December 16: (+118) Arsenal v. Southampton (+220), Tie: +240

Wednesday, December 16: (+115) Leicester v. Everton (+220), Tie: +250

Wednesday, December 16: (+106) West Ham v. Crystal Palace (+260), Tie: +230

Wednesday, December 16: (-134) Liverpool v. Tottenham (+340), Tie: +275

Wednesday, December 16: (+180) Fulham v. Brighton (+150), Tie: +225

Thursday, December 17: (-139) Aston Villa v. Burnley (+360), Tie: +280

Thursday, December 17: (+575) Sheffield United v. Man United (-228), Tie: +350

