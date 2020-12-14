The UEFA Europa League last 32 draw has been made and three out of the four Premier League teams left in the competition were handed tough draws.
[ MORE: Europa League hub ]
Arsenal and Leicester City, who both won their groups and were seeded, were handed tough tests against Benfica and Slavia Prague respectively, and so too were Manchester United who face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.
Tottenham got a kinder draw as they face Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, with Jose Mourinho aiming to win the Europa League for the third time from the third attempt in his career.
Man United, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Krasnodar, RB Salzburg, Dynamo Kiev and Olympiacos dropped down from the Champions League after finishing third in their groups and were all seeded and some tasty ties set up include Olympiacos v PSV, Lille v Ajax, RB Salzburg v Villarreal and Granada v Napoli.
Winners and runners up of the same group were not drawn against each other, while clubs were also drawn against teams from outside their own country.
The first legs of these games will be played on Feb. 18 while the second legs will take place on Feb. 25.
Europa League last 32 schedule, so far…
Wolfsberger AC v Tottenham Hotspur
Dynamo Kiev v Club Brugge
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Benfica v Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan
Royal Antwerp v Rangers
Slavia Prague v Leicester City
Salzburg v Villarreal
Braga v Roma
Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen
Molde v Hoffenheim
Granada v Napoli
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille v Ajax
Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven
How to watch, stream Europa League
Dates: February (Europa League last 32)
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: Europa League here at NBCSports.com
Europa League odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.