Leeds – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Leeds – Newcastle: Can Steve Bruce’s Magpies make it three wins in a row and continue their climb up the Premier League table when they visit Elland Road on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium)?

After picking up back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle have risen to 12th in the PL table (with a game in hand) and could make their way into the top-10 with a third successive victory and a bit of help from results elsewhere.

Leeds, meanwhile, find themselves in rapid downward slide with losses in four of their last six Premier League fixtures, having won just four points (and scoring just four goals) during that time. Marcelo Bielsa’s side sits 14th in the table after starting the season with positive results in three of their first four games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Newcastle this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Newcastle: (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Newcastle: QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Martin Dubravka (calf), Ryan Fraser (thigh), Federico Fernandez (COVID-19) | OUT: Paul Dummett (thigh)

What they’re saying: Leeds – Newcastle

Marcelo Bielsa, on Leeds’ current struggles: “The reality that we’re going through at this moment, to have only picked up four points from the last 18, is a negative cycle that of course generates consequences. There are different types of adversities. The Premier League is of a certain level and we have to show we can play at that level. You can take different moments from the 12 games we’ve played so far and you will find expressions that are very good and others that are not so good.”

Steve Bruce, on his summer signings: “We spent a big chunk of money on the top end of the pitch because it’s the vitally important part. It’s been difficult, like it always is. But hopefully with time, and like Miguel Almiron and Joelinton, they are starting to show bits and showing signs. When you already have Callum Wilson and Dwight Gayle we have a decent array which hopefully will see us through.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (-134) | Newcastle (+340) | Draw (+280)

Prediction

This game sets up perfectly for Newcastle, who will happily sit deep and let Leeds 1) run themselves ragged, and more importantly 2) overextend themselves with the high press and pushing numbers forward into attack. A bit of patience will go a long way for Newcastle. Leeds 0-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Leeds – Newcastle: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

