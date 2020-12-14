A surge in COVID-19 cases in London means that England’s capital city will be moving to the highest tier of restrictions in the UK from 00:01 local time Wednesday, and that means that the six Premier League clubs located in London will no longer be able to host a maximum of 2,000 fans.

A handful of Premier League games have been played in front of fans so far in December, with all of the London Premier League clubs playing once at home in the last week, as supporters had previously been banned from attending games since March when the impacts of the pandemic hit the UK.

However, this new surge in cases means that tighter restrictions on social gatherings will now be in place and just a few weeks after fans were allowed to return to watch Premier League games at six clubs in London (Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham), they are no longer allowed to attend.

Arsenal have already confirmed that fans will no longer be allowed to attend their Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

By law in the UK, fans cannot attend outdoor sporting events in areas under Tier 3 restrictions, and decisions are updated every two weeks as to what tier each region of the UK is placed in.

Under Tier 3 measures, people must not meet socially indoors, in private gardens, or at most outdoors public venues with anyone they do not live with or are not in a support bubble with.

Here are the rules for how many fans are allowed in outdoor sporting venues in the UK under the current tiered system:

Tier 1: A maximum of 4,000 fans or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Tier 2: A maximum of 2,000 fans or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Tier 3: No fans will be allowed entry into stadiums.

This means that out of the 20 clubs in the Premier League, only four are now allowed to have 2,000 fans: Brighton, Everton, Liverpool and Southampton are all based in Tier 2 areas.

Our colleagues at Sky News and Sky Sports break down this news in the videos below, as no statement has arrived from the Premier League yet but under Tier 3 restrictions it is required by law that no fans attend sporting events.

🗣"They are back at square one" @jamiecweir gives us the latest on London moving into Tier 3 restrictions and what it means for football fans pic.twitter.com/K5tJzY0kzR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 14, 2020