Mikel Arteta has received a long-winded vote of confidence from Arsenal technical director Edu, just 24 hours after the 10-man Gunners were beaten by Burnley in their latest embarrassing result of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Despite the fact that Arsenal sit 15th in the Premier League table with just 13 points from their first 12 games — the club’s worst start to a season since the 1974-75 season — Edu was insistent that Arteta “is doing a great job, he’s doing really well here.”

With both eyes firmly fixed on the future of the club, Edu backed the man he hired less than 365 days ago while admitting that the club’s recent results haven’t been good enough — quotes from the Guardian:

“Mikel is doing a great job, he’s doing really well here. If we’re not talking about patience with Mikel. It would be very unfair to him because what a year we have faced: three months without football matches, a lot of things changing in the club. He started, stopped, and when he started to get an understanding of all the squad he stopped again. It would be really unfair to Mikel to say something about that because the year was so challenging for everyone, but even more for Mikel, who had just arrived at the club.” … “If we start to see problems internally — if the players don’t believe anymore, if the staff isn’t good enough — then I will say ‘Hmm, I’m a bit worried.’ But it’s such an unfair situation right now because the way I see things every day, everything’s right. It’s strange to say that because the results are not coming, but I see properly the way Mikel is working. “I want people to understand what we are doing. We are in the process to have a beautiful future.”

Whatever the boss might (or might not) say in your defense in times like Mikel Arteta is currently enduring, the fact that the question is even being asked, and dignified with a serious response, is as important as the quote itself. Make no mistake: if things don’t turn around quickly, Arteta could very well be out of a job long before the season ends.

