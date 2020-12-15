Austin FC takes five players in MLS Expansion Draft, trades one

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Claudio Reyna and Josh Wolff continued work on Austin FC’s first Major League Soccer roster with Tuesday’s MLS Expansion Draft.

Austin previously used trades to acquired Nick Lima from San Jose, Jon Gallagher from Atlanta, Julio Cascante from the Portland, Ben Sweat from Inter Miami, and Ulises Segura from DC United.

They club had previously signed Paraguayan international winger Cecilio Dominguez as its first Designated Player and fellow Los Guaraníes hopeful Rodney Redes.

Austin took San Jose’s Danny Hoesen with the first pick, then took Jared Stroud off of New York Red Bulls.

Their third pick was Brady Scott from Nashville SC, followed by LA Galaxy’s Joe Corona.

The 30-year-old Corona has 23 USMNT caps, though he has not appeared for the Yanks since 2018.

The last of their five picks was Orlando City back Kamal Miller, who was sent to the Montreal Impact moments after the draft. The Canadian international heads closer to home after starring at Syracuse University before going pro.

No trades were permitted during the draft, but Austin didn’t wait long to join teams who’ve moved players selected during the MLS Expansion Drafts.

Nashville SC selected five players in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft and traded two away for assets. FC Cincinnati traded one pick in 2018 to acquire Darron Mattocks, while LAFC sent its fourth and fifth picks away to get Lauren Ciman in 2017.

Austin FC was unveiled as an MLS franchise in January 2019.

