Bundesliga: Reus leads Dortmund to win in first post-Favre match

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways under a new manager on a day with chaotic finishes in the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: Leverkusen teen phenom driving table leaders ]

Dortmund won late while two clubs scored twice in the final minutes of their matches to ensure draws.

Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund won its first match under interim boss Edin Terzic, who has taken the reins from fired Lucien Favre through the end of the season.

Raphael Guerreiro and Kevin Mohwald traded first half goals before Marco Reus made amends from a missed penalty by tapping home moments later.

Reus, 31, has scored in his last five league outings against Bremen and has 15 goals and 7 assists in 20 career appearances against the Northern German side.

USMNT teen Giovanni Reyna went 90 minutes for Dortmund, an encouraging sign even if Terzic was a part of Favre’s staff. Reyna recorded two key passes, two shots, and completed four-of-five dribbles. American forward Josh Sargent played 66 minutes for Bremen.

Bremen has dipped to just four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Eintracht drew for the eighth time in 12 Bundesliga matches, but nothing else about this one was predictable.

After Lars Stindl scored a 14th-minute opener for Gladbach, Eintracht built a 3-1 lead on two goals and an assist from Andre Silva in 11 first-half minutes. Aymen Barkok assisted Silva’s second before scoring the third.

But David Abraham’s second yellow card arrived in the 81st minute and Gladbach thrived up a man. Stindl converted a 90th-minute penalty before completing his hat trick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Mainz

Hertha will be very upset to drop points at home to the league’s 17th-place side, one that had allowed 25 goals in its 11 previous league outings.

Hertha attempted 11 of the game’s 16 shots but neither team managed a shot on target.

Stuttgart 2-2 Union Berlin

Two of the surprise packages of 2020 split points to say locked at 18 points and on the edge of the European picture.

Marvin Friedrich put Union ahead inside of four minutes and Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi made it 2-0 with 13 minutes to play.

But Sasa Kalajdzic struck twice in the final five minutes, his fourth and fifth goals of the Bundesliga season, as American boss Pellegrino Matarazzo collected another result in his first season as a Bundesliga manager.

Follow @NicholasMendola