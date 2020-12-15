Liverpool – Tottenham will be an absolute beauty at Anfield on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the top two teams clash and the team news is intriguing ahead of this game.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of injury concerns to juggle (well, not if you ask Mourinho) as Liverpool aim to jump ahead of Tottenham to regain top spot in the Premier League.

As for Jose Mourinho and Spurs, their team has been largely settled in the early months of the season and he has plenty more options than Klopp.

Below is a look at the projected lineups for both teams and the Liverpool – Tottenham team news.

Liverpool projected lineup

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Fabinho — Robertson —

—- Wijnaldum —- Henderson —- Jones —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Tottenham projected lineup

—– Lloris —–

— Aurier — Alderweireld — Dier — Reguilon —

—- Hojbjerg —- Sissoko —-

— Bergwijn — Ndombele — Son —

—– Kane —–

Liverpool – Tottenham team news

The big question mark for Liverpool is whether or not Joel Matip will recover from ‘back spasms’ he suffered at Fulham as he was forced off at half time. It seems likely he will recover, but if not either Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams will slot in at center back.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will likely keep Curtis Jones in central midfield as James Milner and Thiago Alcantara remain out injured, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are close to a return.

Up top, Diogo Jota is out after suffering a knee injury and Xherdan Shaqiri also remains out but the star trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino remain fit and in decent form.

For Tottenham, the only two first team players they have out are Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela. That’s it. Gareth Bale has been battling with illness but is expected to be on the bench at Liverpool, and so too is Dele Alli after he came on against Crystal Palace.

The big selection issue seems to be in central midfield as Mourinho will have to decide whether to play Tanguy Ndombele or Giovani Lo Celso in the attacking role just ahead of nailed-on starters Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko. Up top, Son and Kane will start and Bergwijn compliments them extremely well.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports