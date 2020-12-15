Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer news keeps on coming as Mesut Ozil to MLS and Boulaye Dia to Arsenal are a couple of the latest reports doing the rounds.

Let’s start with a potential outgoing at Arsenal, as Ozil is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and a report from ESPN says multiple MLS teams are lining up to sign him as a free agent.

Ozil, 32, is free to start pre-contract talks with non-English clubs in January and it is expected that he will see out the 2020-21 season at Arsenal as he hopes to be included in their squad in the second half of the season.

Arsenal have missed Ozil’s creativity but the fact their highest-earner, on over $470,000 per week, can’t even get into Mikel Arteta’s squad (who are struggling in the Premier League), is surely a big problem internally for the under-fire Arsenal boss.

Would Ozil to MLS make sense?

As for the MLS teams interested, D.C. United continue to be linked, while Inter Miami CF and LA Galaxy are also said to have joined the hunt.

Ozil has been linked with a move to Fenerbache in Turkey, but MLS now appears to be his most-likely destination.

It seems like Ozil would be a very good fit for MLS, but how long will it take him to get back up to speed after being frozen out at Arsenal for the last eight months?

It is a peculiar situation between himself and Arteta, but his quality is undoubted and whichever MLS club signs him can expect plenty more attention to head their way, on and off the pitch.

Boulaye Dia to Arsenal?

As for potential incomings at Arsenal, even though technical director Edu said they won’t spend big in January, they could move for a Stade Reims youngster to bolster their attacking options.

A report from Le10Sport in France states that Boulaye Dia to Arsenal could happen in January, as the 24-year-old has been in fine form this season in Ligue 1.

Dia has scored eight goals in 12 outings in France’s top-flight and the Senegalese forward is being chased by Lyon and Marseille.

Per the report, Dia is said to be available for just over $13.4 million and Arsenal have certainly looked at Ligue 1 for plenty of their recent signings. Gabriel has worked out okay, but Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba and Nicolas Pepe have all been misses recently.

With Gabriel Martinelli returning from injury, plus Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pepe and Willian in attack, surely Arsenal don’t need to strengthen in that area?

Even though they’ve been goal-shy in recent months, it is all about their style of play rather than not having talented attackers.

