Paul Pogba may not be leaving Manchester United in January after all, says, guess who, his agent Mino Raiola.

Last week Raiola said that Pogba, 27, was unhappy at Manchester United and will not sign a new contract and should be sold in January.

Talking to Tuttosport at the Golden Boy Awards, Raiola has backtracked a little on those comments and seems to be eyeing a summer move instead.

“When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive,” Raiola said. “In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let’s see what happens.”

Following the comments from Raiola, Pogba came off the bench and scored in the 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig as United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and then played the full 90 minutes as they drew 0-0 with Manchester City on Saturday.

In a recent Instagram post, Pogba had this to say about his current situation:

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my team-mates and the fans. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000 per cent involved! Always strong together. All has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change. When you don’t know what’s going on inside, don’t talk.”

It is clear this saga is going to rumble on and on and on, just like it has for the last two years.

One part of all this is clear: Pogba has a contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2022 and for the next 18 months he is contracted to play for the Red Devils. United have a chance to get a decent transfer fee for him in January and a small one next summer.

The likelihood is that we are still talking about Pogba at United next December and he will then agree to join a European giant on a pre-contract agreement in January 2022.

