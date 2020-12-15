‘We could not score’ – Pep flummoxed as Man City hit hot goalkeeper

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An exasperated Pep Guardiola a very simple answer for why his Manchester City side failed to get three points from West Brom on Tuesday.

“We could not score.”

Sometimes it is as straight-forward as that as Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead early but a wild deflection cost Man City its shutout streak and the heroics of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone did the rest.

“We didn’t create much in the first half, we struggled to win the second balls but yeah at the end we did everything but unfortunately we could not score,” Guardiola said. “We created enough to win the game. Twenty-six shots, 7 or 8 on target, but at the end you have to put it in the goal.”

City carried 77 percent possession and a 26-5 edge in shots. But it never found a second goal once its 608-minute clean sheet streak across all competitions died off the boot of Dias.

And that stinks, to create more than enough chances to win the game but not collect the points. Kevin De Bruyne and Sterling crafted 10 key passes. Johnstone made seven saves.

And City remains outside the top four, five points off the title pace.

“These games you have to win if you want to be there,” Guardiola said. “We have dropped points, sometimes unfairly. [The title race] is not too far away but at home against Bromwich if you want to win the title you have to do it.”

City faces Southampton, Newcastle, and Eveerton next.

