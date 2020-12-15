Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Crystal Palace this Wednesday at the London Stadium (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) should be a great scrap as two in-form teams collide in a London derby.

West Ham have been flying high in recent weeks as David Moyes’ side are tight at the back and have been extremely clinical at the other end of the pitch.

Crystal Palace have been in really good form too, as the return of Wilfried Zaha has given them an extra cutting edge in attack.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this London derby.

Team news

West Ham will be without left back Arthur Masuaku who picked up a knee injury, while this game will come too soon for Michail Antonio as he continues to battle back from a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace will check on Mamadou Sakho, but Palace’s injury problems have eased in recent weeks which is music to the ears of Roy Hodgson who all of a sudden has plenty of options, especially in attack.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Hammers (+106) are the favorites, while Crystal Palace (+255) seem to be quite big odds considering their display against Spurs last time out. The draw at +235 seems enticing.

Prediction

I fancy the Hammers in this one. They look so solid and sturdy defensively with their 3-4-3 system, and they look like scoring a few goals each game from set pieces. I think they will have too much for Palace. West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace.

How to watch West Ham – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kickoff: Wednesday, 3pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

