Which Premier League club in Europe dealt best with fixture congestion?

The Premier League schedule congestion for 13 teams is just beginning but it’s a mere continuation of madness for the seven others who’ve been participating in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham each played 14 games between Oct. 17 and Dec. 13.

For Spurs it’s been a particularly grievous campaign given an insane September with League Cup and Europa League qualifying round matches on nearly every week.

It got to the point where Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace was the club’s 22nd match in 91 days, compared to the Eagles’ 12 in 92.

And thus it’s no surprise that Leicester was the only team in the bunch to collect a win on their final weekend of that grueling two-month period. Chelsea and Man City dropping points again Tuesday further called into question whether there would be any restoration of table norms over the next month.

4 – None of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City or Man Utd have won in the Premier League this weekend, the first time they've all played and failed to win in a weekend since 6-7 February 2016. Unusual. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2020

We ranked the fixture lists for the seven European contributors early in that run.

We figured Chelsea had it easiest and Manchester United the hardest, with Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, and Liverpool connecting the two poles.

How did it shake out? About the same for everyone except comically-poor Arsenal. And Manchester United’s overall record might look right but the Red Devils bombed out of the Champions League on the final day. We imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would trade one of his five league wins for the decisive UCL points.

There were only four matchdays in the books on Oct. 16, with Man City and Manchester United a game behind the field.

Improved: Spurs have moved from sixth to first, Liverpool’s risen from fifth to second, Chelsea’s up from seventh to fifth, while Man City’s improved from 14th to sixth and United’s danced up seven spots from 16th.

Two teams are stable or have dropped places. Leicester’s still in the third and Arsenal’s free-fallen from fourth to 15th.

Premier League clubs’ records, from Oct. 17 – Dec. 13 (PL)

Leicester City — 10W-1D-3L (5W-0D-3L) — best overall return

Tottenham — 9W-4D-1L (5W-3D-0L) — best PL return

Man City — 9W-4D-1L (4W-3D-1L)

Man United — 8W-2D-4L (5W-2D-1L)

Chelsea — 8W-5D-1L (4W-3D-1L)

Liverpool — 8W-5D-1L (4W-4D-0L)

Arsenal — 7W-1D-6L (1W-1D-6L)

Below are all the results for the seven teams during that span, based on our initial expectations.

7. Chelsea

Overall record: 8W-5D-1L

Premier League record: 4W-3D-1L

Oct. 17 v Southampton – D 3-3

Oct. 20 v Sevilla – D 0-0

Oct. 24 at Man Utd – D 0-0

Oct. 28 at Krasnodar – W 4-0

Oct. 31 at Burnley – W 3-0

Nov. 4 v Rennes – W 3-0

Nov. 7 v Sheffield United – W 4-1

Nov. 21 at Newcastle – W 2-0

Nov. 24 at Rennes – W 2-1

Nov. 29 v Spurs – D 0-0

Dec. 2 at Sevilla – W 4-0

Dec. 5 v Leeds – W 3-1

Dec. 8 v Krasnodar – D 1-1

Dec. 12 at Everton – L 0-1

6. Manchester City

Overall record: 9W-4D-1L

Premier League record: 4W-3D-1L

Oct. 17 v Arsenal – W 1-0

Oct. 21 v Porto – W 3-1

Oct. 24 at West Ham – D 1-1

Oct. 27 at Marseille – W 3-0

Oct. 31 at Sheffield United – W 1-0

Nov. 3 v Olympiakos – W 3-0

Nov. 8 v Liverpool – D 1-1

Nov. 21 at Spurs – L 0-2

Nov. 25 at Olympiakos – W 1-0

Nov. 28 v Burnley – W 5-0

Dec. 1 at Porto – D 0-0

Dec. 5 v Fulham – W 2-0

Dec. 9 v Marseille – W 3-0

Dec. 12 at Manchester United – D 0-0

5. Arsenal

Overall record: 7W-1D-6L

Premier League record: 1W-1D-6L

Oct. 17 at Man City – L 0-1

Oct. 22 at Rapid Vienna – W 2-1

Oct. 25 v Leicester City – L 0-1

Oct. 29 v Dundalk – W 3-0

Nov. 1 at Manchester United – W 1-0

Nov. 5 v Molde – W 4-1

Nov. 7 v Aston Villa – L 0-3

Nov. 22 at Leeds – D 0-0

Nov. 26 at Molde – W 3-0

Nov. 28 v Wolves – L 1-2

Dec. 3 v Rapid Vienna – W 4-1

Dec. 5 at Spurs – L 0-2

Dec. 10 at Dundalk – W 4-2

Dec. 13 v Burnley – L 0-1

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Overall record: 9W-4D-1L

Premier League record: 5W-3D-0L

Oct. 18 v West Ham – D 3-3

Oct. 22 v LASK Linz – W 3-0

Oct. 25 at Burnley – W 1-0

Oct. 29 at Royal Antwerp – L 0-1

Nov. 1 v Brighton – W 2-1

Nov. 5 at Ludogorets Razgrad – W 3-1

Nov. 7 at West Brom – W 1-0

Nov. 21 v Man City – W 2-0

Nov. 26 v Ludogorets Razgrad – W 4-0

Nov. 29 at Chelsea – D 0-0

Dec. 3 at LASK Linz – D 3-3

Dec. 5 v Arsenal – W 2-0

Dec. 10 v Royal Antwerp – W 2-0

Dec. 12 at Crystal Palace – D 1-1

3. Leicester City

Overall record: 10W-1D-3L

Premier League record: 5W-0D-3L

Oct. 18 v Aston Villa – L 0-1

Oct. 22 v Zorya Luhansk – W 3-0

Oct. 25 at Arsenal – W 1-0

Oct. 29 at AEK Athens – W 2-1

Nov. 2 at Leeds – W 4-1

Nov. 5 v Braga – W 4-0

Nov. 8 v Wolves – W 1-0

Nov. 21 at Liverpool – L 0-3

Nov. 26 at Braga – D 3-3

Nov. 28 v Fulham – L 1-2

Dec. 3 at Zorya Luhansk – W 1-0

Dec. 5 at Sheffield United – W 2-1

Dec. 10 v AEK Athens – W 2-0

Dec. 13 v Brighton – W 3-0

2. Liverpool

Overall record: 8W-5D-1L

Premier League record: 4W-4D-0L

Oct. 17 at Everton – D 2-2

Oct. 21 at Ajax – W 1-0

Oct. 24 v Sheffield United – W 2-1

Oct. 27 v Midtjylland – W 2-0

Oct. 31 v West Ham – W 2-1

Nov. 3 at Atalanta – W 5-0

Nov. 8 at Man City – D 1-1

Nov. 21 v Leicester City – W 3-0

Nov. 25 v Atalanta – L 0-2

Nov. 28 at Brighton – D 1-1

Dec. 1 v Ajax – W 1-0

Dec. 5 v Wolves – W 4-0

Dec. 9 at Midtjylland – D 1-1

Dec. 12 at Fulham – D 1-1

1. Manchester United

Overall record: 8W-2D-4L

Premier League record: 5W-2D-1L

Oct. 17 at Newcastle – W 4-1

Oct. 20 at PSG – W 2-1

Oct. 24 v Chelsea – D 0-0

Oct. 28 v RB Leipzig – W 5-0

Nov. 1 v Arsenal – L 0-1

Nov. 4 at Istanbul Basaksehir – L 1-2

Nov. 7 at Everton – W 3-1

Nov. 21 v West Brom – W 1-0

Nov. 24 v Istanbul Basaksehir – W 4-1

Nov. 29 at Southampton – W 3-2

Dec. 2 v PSG – L 1-3

Dec. 5 at West Ham – W 3-1

Dec. 8 at RB Leipzig – L 2-3

Dec. 12 v Man City – D 0-0

