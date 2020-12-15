Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Chelsea: Two teams hoping to get back to winning ways meet Tuesday at the Molineux when Chelsea visits Wolves (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea is coming off its first loss in 17 matches and awaits news on dinged-up Christian Pulisic. The Blues sit three points off leaders Tottenham and Liverpool, who play each other Wednesday.

As for the hosts, Wolves sit 13th after losing back-to-back matches. The latest was a gut-punch of a 1-0 against Aston Villa on Saturday. Wolves’ 17 points are three off seventh and five off fifth-place Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Wolves.

Wolves – Chelsea team news

Wolves are without Joao Moutinho, who picked up a red card versus Villa, and Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto remain out for the long-term. Fabio Silva starts up top once again.

Chelsea hand a start to Christian Pulisic, who was held out of weekend action as a precaution. The American is back with Werner and Havertz also starting as they support center forward Olivier Giroud.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is -150 to take all three points at the Molineux with the hosts getting +400 for a win and a draw paying off at +275.

Wolves – Chelsea prediction

Wolves have been feast or famine in terms of chance production this season, falling below 1.0 xG seven times. Chelsea doesn’t concede many chances and Timo Werner is among several players threatening to break out. Don’t anticipate a blowout, but the Blues should have enough quality to get a quality away win. Wolves 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Wolves – Chelsea stream and start time

Kickoff: 1pm ET Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com