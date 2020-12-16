Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Slaven Bilic has been fired by West Brom and Sam Allardyce is set to replace him at the Hawthorns.

The Premier League managerial merry-go-round has been jolted into action for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

Bilic, 52, was fired after newly-promoted West Brom won just one of their first 13 Premier League games this season. However, the timing does seem a little odd as the Baggies drew away at Manchester City on Tuesday and are just two points off safety as they sit in 19th place.

All in all, Bilic did a very good job at West Brom. He took charge at the start of the 2019-20 season and got them promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and you can argue he’s been unlucky this season and many believe he wasn’t backed properly in the transfer marker.

Bilic was popular with the West Brom fans, but this is a results business and seven points from a possible 39 points is not a good enough return, even for a newly-promoted side.

Sam Allardyce to West Brom a good fit?

The favorite to replace Bilic is veteran manager Sam Allardyce, as the 66-year-old is reportedly already in talks with West Brom’s hierarchy and is expected to be in charge for their massive west Midlands derby against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Reports suggest that Allardyce will take charge on an 18-month contract, which will have a break clause for both parties after six months depending on where West Brom finish at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Is Allardyce the right man for this West Brom side?

He has so much experience in not only saving Premier League teams from relegation but then making them hard to beat and consolidating their position in the top-flight.

Allardyce has been out of work since May 2018 when he was fired as Everton’s manager, while before that he’s also managed Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

His experience will be key in keeping West Brom and if he is appointed, you have to think he’s already been assured by the Baggies’ hierarchy that funds will be available to strengthen the squad in January.

As West Brom showed with their battling point away at Man City on Tuesday, they have plenty of grit and determination in the team and now it is all about churning out solid defensively displays consistently and becoming more clinical in attack.

Allardyce is a master at that.

