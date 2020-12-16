Arsenal – Southampton was a topsy-turvy clash at the Emirates Stadium as the 10-man Gunners held on for a point against in-form Saints.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Theo Walcott gave Southampton an early lead as he scored against his former team and celebrated wildly, but Arsenal equalized through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gabriel was then sent off with 30 minutes to go, as Arsenal finished a game with 10 men once again.

WATCH ARSENAL – SOUTHAMPTON FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Arsenal’s disciplinary woes continue: Since Mikel Arteta took charge last December, Arsenal have now had seven red cards in the Premier League and another moment of madness dagged them back in this game. Shortly after getting a yellow, Gabriel stupidly dragged Walcott back and was sent off just as Arsenal had equalized and were looking to likely to win. After Pepe’s red at Leeds and Xhaka’s red against Burnley, these disciplinary issues keep hurting Arteta and Arsenal.

2. Danny Ings not quite back to his best: He was out for six weeks and although he scored a penalty kick on his comeback at Brighton earlier this month, in his last two games against Sheffield United and Arsenal he’s looked just off the pace. It was great to see Ings, 28, back quickly from a small knee surgery and Southampton will be keen to get him back up to full speed as soon as possible ahead of the busy festive season.

3. Arsenal can take positives from holding on: A point stopped their run of four-straight home defeats in the Premier League and the way they dug deep late on, down a man with 30 minutes to go, was valiant. David Luiz came on and was fired up every time a block went in. Southampton couldn’t find a way past their defensive line and in a week where Arsenal have had their character questioned, they stood tall to grind out a point.

Man of the Match: James Ward-Prowse – Buzzed around in midfield and had quality on his deliveries all game long.

Saints started well as they pressed high and Che Adams volleyed wide from distance. Arsenal had the odd chance chance as Eddie Nketiah curled a low shot on goal which Alex McCarthy saved easily, but then Saints deservedly took the lead.

Jannik Vestergaard played the ball in to Adams and he turned and played in Walcott who raced through on goal and dinked the ball over Leno and in to score on his return to Arsenal.

Before the break Arsenal improved as Pepe had a shot blocked, Ceballos fired over and the Spanish midfielder then went down in the penalty box but no penalty kick was given. McCarthy denied Saka and Pepe before half time as Saints became a little sloppy in possession.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Arsenal started the second half really well and equalized, as Bukayo Saka ran at Saints, played in Nketiah who teed up Aubameyang to slot home.

McCarthy then pushed away a low shot from Saka, but just as the Gunners looked to be clicking through the gears, Gabriel picked up a poor second yellow card to be sent off with 30 minutes to go.

Substitute Nathan Redmond then hit the bar after a lovely chipped pass from Romeu, while Redmond and Ings then went close but Arsenal almost won it in stoppage time as Rob Holding’s header hit the crossbar.

Premier League recaps Five-star Leeds smashes Newcastle through Raphinha, Harrison Three things we learned from Man City – West Brom 3 things learned as Wolves stun Chelsea

Follow @JPW_NBCSports