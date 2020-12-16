Arteta on 10-man Arsenal draw: ‘Again we shoot ourselves in the foot’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s Premier League winless run extended to six with as the 10-man Gunners drew Southampton 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners went down a man soon after Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang canceled out Theo Walcott’s opener for Saints.

Gabriel Magalhaes saw two yellow cards in four minutes early in the second half, the defender following in the sent-off footsteps of Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe.

“We didn’t have time to think, we adjusted two or three things to try and win the game,” Arteta said, via the BBC. “The boys came out like we did three days ago, we scored a really good goal, on top in the game, and again we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Gunners have lost four and drawn two since beating Manchester United 1-0 on Nov. 1.

Aubameyang’s goal was his first since that win over United and just his third of the season.

“Aubameyang needed that confidence boost, he is very critical with himself, hopefully he can move and be more optimistic in the future.”

Arsenal heads to Everton before hosting Man City in a League Cup quarterfinal. Chelsea visits Arsenal in the league after that, and the Gunners need some notable results as they sit five points off the bottom three and six behind seventh-place Man City.

