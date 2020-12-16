Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Brighton: The only would-be goal was taken off the board by VAR as Fulham drew Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The 17th-place Cottagers have won five of their nine points from their last four outings, adding this draw to a draw with Liverpool and defeat of Leicester City.

Adam Lallana was denied his first Brighton goal by VAR and the Seagulls stay two points clear of Fulham and 18th-place Burnley.

Three things we learned from Fulham – Brighton

1. More Brighton bad luck: Welbeck did handle the ball before Lallana put it home, but this was very close to what happened to Tottenham’s Lucas Moura before Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed versus Sheffield United in July. The striker had no intentional of touching the ball but VAR followed the rules and took the marker off the board.

2. Proper wingback scrap: Both teams played with three at the back and that asked Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey to duel on one side and duel they did. The American left back pressed, fouled, and was even carded in the scrap with Lamptey, who came close to getting an assist on a searching ball through the six that Welbeck couldn’t find. Robinson had two key passes and was actually more of a danger man than Lamptey despite the glaring miss from Welbeck.

3. Mitrovic changes the game: Not fully fit but combustible and fiery, Aleksandar Mitrovic subbed into the game and took the comfort away from Brighton’s strong center back trio of Lewis Dunk, Ben White, and Adam Webster. His late flick set up Ademola Lookman for two chances that were stymied by Sanchez.

Man of the Match: Antonee Robinson

The ex-Everton left back just edges Dunk and both goalkeepers for the honor.

Fulham – Brighton recap

The story of the early stages was physical play and fouls, though Brighton’s Yves Bissouma was lively and forced a save out of Alphonse Areola.

Danny Welbeck couldn’t get his foot on a terrific invitation from Tariq Lamptey in the 28th as Brighton pushed for an opener.

Robert Sanchez made his second start of the season in goal for Brighton and conceding a corner via a leaping save on Ivan Cavaleiro just before half.

Areola made a good stop on a desperate Lewis Dunk attempt just after halftime as Brighton started on the front foot.

The Seagulls took the lead briefly soon after that, Lallana turning Welbeck’s handled first touch into the goal to make it 1-0 in the 49th only to see VAR spot the unintentional handball and pull the goal off the board.

