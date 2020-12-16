Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Brighton this Wednesday at Craven Cottage (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) is a sneaky good game, as two teams struggling for points, but not for style points, clash.

Scott Parker’s Fulham have improved in recent weeks as they beat Leicester City away from home, drew against Liverpool at home and have shored things up defensively.

As for Graham Potter and Brighton, the Seagulls have shown plenty of style in recent months but the wins haven’t been coming and they need to start beating the teams around them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this intriguing clash.

Team news

Fulham will have Aleksandar Mitrovic back from an ankle injury, but Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo are out.

Brighton hope to have Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana back from injury.

Battle plan blueprints: We go with this.#FULBHA pic.twitter.com/4zJ2f8YRJy — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 16, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+185) are the underdogs, which is surprising, while Brighton (+145) are the slight favs and the draw is +225.

Prediction

I’m going to go with Fulham to win this. I saw enough in their game against Liverpool to suggest they’ve turned a corner and will continue to improve defensively. As for Brighton, well, they just don’t score enough goals. Fulham 2-0 Brighton.

How to watch Fulham – Brighton stream and start time

Kickoff: Wednesday, 3pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

