West Ham – Crystal Palace saw the visiting Eagles dominate the first half before the home Hammers did the same in the second half, eventually settling for a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Christian Benteke fired Crystal Palace ahead in the field half, but Sebastien Haller canceled his goal out and put himself onto final list for Goal of the Season in the process.

West Ham move above Manchester City for 7th place in the Premier League table, while Crystal Palace sit tight in 12th where they began the day.

3 things we learned: West Ham – Crystal Palace

1. Palace in complete control… for 45 minutes: First-half stats — Possession: 50-50; shots: West Ham 3-7 Crystal Palace; shots on target: West Ham 1-2 Palace. Palace’s line of confrontation was clear for all to see, set up 35 yards from Vicente Guaita’s goal and meant to frustrate the Hammers’ attacking quartet. For 45 minutes, it worked like a charm.

2. Unfortunately for Palace, halftime occurred: Second-half stats: First-half stats — Possession: 53-47; shots: West Ham 5-0 Palace; shots on target: West Ham 1-0 Palace. Folks, taking zero shots for 45 minutes is a bad strategy.

3. Palace’s defensive issues a real worry: A stat, from the BBC: Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League matches, their worst run since a 14-game stretch between May and November 2017.

Palace broke through just after the half-hour mark as Benteke scored his third goal in three games, this one a diving header to redirect Joel Ward’s cross into the back of the net.

West Ham needed just 10 second-half minutes to draw level, and did they ever do so in spectacular fashion? Haller hopped on his bicycle, rose a few feet into the night sky in east London, and hammered the ball into the upper-90 and the back of the net to make it 1-1.

The Hammers’ pressure only ramped up from there, but a second goal wasn’t to be despite creating a handful of better than decent scoring chances.

Benteke was sent off for a second yellow card in the 70th minute, when he caught Tomas Soucek in the face.

