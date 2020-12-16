Leicester – Everton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Leicester – Everton will see a pair of sides with (realistic) top-four dreams do battle when they meet at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

LEICESTER – EVERTON STREAM LIVE

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side climbed up to third in the Premier League table on the back of perhaps the most convincing result of the weekend, a 3-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion which was done and dusted long before halftime. James Maddison turned in a performance of the highest order, scoring for the first (and second) time after a slow start to his return from a minor hip surgery over the summer.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees appear to have survived a rough run of results (just one win in seven games after starting the season with four straight victories) and are thriving once again after beating Chelsea 1-0 on the weekend. Four points back of Leicester and three back of fourth-place Southampton, Everton would make the upcoming festive period mighty interesting with an away win on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Everton this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – Everton: (INJURY REPORT)

⚠️ #LeiEve team news ⚠️ Brought to you by @eToro 🔵 Come on, City! 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 16, 2020

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (groin), Daniel Amartey (thigh), Jonny Evans (suspension)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Seamus Coleman (thigh) | OUT: Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

What they’re saying: Leicester – Everton

Brendan Rodgers, on Youri Tielemans transfer rumors: “You see those stories around this time. The agents are just starting to warm up and get a few stories out. I’m sure in Youri’s case it’s not different. He’s a very talented player and he’s been a fantastic player for us in the time he’s been here. Until anything changes, until my very last day, I’ll continue to work with him and help him improve. He’s a real joy to work with, a fantastic boy who loves football, and who prepares his life to be the best he can be. He’s still so young, but has achieved so much.”

Carlo Ancelotti, on Everton’s spirit: “After a difficult period, we were able to move on and we’re showing more consistency. The performance was really good. You cannot beat Chelsea without a good performance. Defensively we were really good. We didn’t give up many opportunities, just two outside of the box. I think we were really well organized with defenders and midfielders. The way the team fought was top-class. We have a really tough game coming up on Wednesday, so I hope I see the same attitude and spirit.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+115) | Everton (+220) | Draw (+250)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

There’s not much to separate these sides, as they both rely on a well-established identity in both good times and bad. The talent levels are quite even, and both are currently at less than full strength with key players out injured. A draw feels more than fair. Leicester 1-1 Everton.

How to watch Leicester – Everton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS