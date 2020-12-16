Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Tottenham is a massive game on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield, as the two teams locked on the same number of points at the top of the Premier League lock horns.

Jurgen Klopp v Jose Mourinho is always an intriguing battle, as Spurs sit above Liverpool only on goal difference after the first 12 games of the season.

Both teams drew on Sunday as they slipped up, but given their European commitments and injuries piling up, the odd slip-up is to be expected this season.

With Liverpool missing plenty of center backs, is this the perfect time for Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to head to Anfield? The 2,000 home fans will give Liverpool a boost, and despite key injuries Klopp’s boys have coped very well this season. So far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Tottenham.

Team news

Liverpool continue to struggle with injuries, as Joel Matip suffered from ‘back spasms’ in the draw at Fulham and had to come off at half time and misses out here. Youngster Rhys Williams starts alongside Fabinho at center back for Liverpool, while Diogo Jota is out until early 2021 with a knee injury.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 The Reds to face @SpursOfficial 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2020

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk already out, plus Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri also missing, Liverpool’s squad is being stretched to its limits.

No such problems for Jose Mourinho, though. He confirmed that Gareth Bale is suffering from a cold and he isn’t involved once again, while Erik Lamela is the only absentee and he should be back in January.

In changes to the starting lineup, Gio Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele in midfield and Ben Davies comes in for Sergio Reguilon at left back in two more defensive moods. That’s not like Mourinho at all…

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The bookies have Liverpool (-134) down as the favorites but Tottenham (+340) seem to be a very big price. The draw (+275) also seems like very good value.

Prediction

I think that Tottenham are going to have a real go at Liverpool here, and have shown how good they are sitting deep and hitting teams on the counter. That said, given this top of the table clash is so early in the season, both teams will try not to lose rather than win and I think this will be a draw. Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Liverpool – Tottenham stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

