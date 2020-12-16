Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Tottenham player ratings were incredibly tough in a very tight game which Liverpool won late on.

Mohamed Salah scored an early goal, then Heung-min Son equalized and a late, late header from Roberto Firmino sent Liverpool above Tottenham and to the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated play and probably deserved to edge it, while Jose Mourinho and Spurs almost left Anfield with a point after a dogged defensive display as they missed some big chances on the counter.

Here are the Liverpool – Tottenham player ratings as we dish out marks out of 10 for the players on both teams.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Did really well to come off his line and stop Spurs’ counters. Lucky with a slack pass to Kane, but redeemed himself with the save.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – Didn’t get forward that much, but did his job defensively. A tough outing with Son drifting out to the left.

Rhys Williams: 6 – A few shaky moments. Caught out of position on Spurs’ goal and switched off at the start of the second half. Targeted by Spurs, but hung in there.

Fabinho: 7 – Really good display at center back as he tried to hold things together when Spurs were a threat on the break.

Andy Robertson: 7 – Got forward on plenty of occasions and whipped in some great crosses.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Solid enough. Won the ball back plenty of time and kept things ticking over.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – See above. Really solid display and drove his team on.

Curtis Jones: 7 – Very promising performance as he made some great runs into the box.

Mohamed Salah: 8 – Scored a goal, buzzed around everywhere, and showed his quality.

Roberto Firmino: 6 – Scored a great header in the last minute to win it. Struggled a little aside from that, but everyone at Liverpool was delighted for him.

Sadio Mane: 7 – Got into some great positions and a really good battle with Aurier. Came so close with his shot that hit the crossbar.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 7 – Great save to tip Mane’s shot onto the crossbar. Solid display.

Serge Aurier: 7 – Really good battle with Mane and gave as good as he got. Much improved defensively in recent weeks.

Toby Alderweireld: 5 – Rare off day. Turned his back on Salah’s goal as he deflected off him, and lost Firmino for the winner.

Eric Dier: 6 – A decent enough display as he did his best to head and clear crosses and shots.

Ben Davies: 6 – Justified his selection in a more defensive lineup, as Tottenham tried to stop balls being played in-behind them.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7 – Another really dogged display in midfield.

Moussa Sissoko: 7 – Seemed to be everywhere in midfield. Worked hard in midfield and pushed out to the right.

Steven Bergwijn: 6 – Missed a couple of big chances and that will haunt them. Worked so hard tracking back.

Gio Lo Celso: 6 – Lovely assist on Son’s goal, and was tidy enough. Booked.

Heung-min Son: 8 – Took his goal really well and led some great counters. Electrifying display.

Harry Kane: 6 – Should have scored a header at one end and could have done more to stop Firmino’s winner. Worked his socks off, but wasn’t really his night.

Substitution

Lucas Moura (58′ on for Lo Celso): 6 – Gave Spurs a decent shift and extra buzz off the bench.

Sergio Reguilon (76′ on for Bergwijn): 6 – Worked hard on the left and got forward well.

Dele Alli (87′ on for Son): N/A

