Lionel Messi to PSG seems like it is in the works, as Barcelona appear to be resigned to losing their star man when his contract runs out next summer.

There is still hope that Messi, 33, will remain at Barcelona and sign a new contract but after he demanded to leave last summer but only stayed due to legal reasons, the Argentine superstar is being chased by Manchester City, PSG and others.

A report from talkSPORT states that Messi to PSG is likely to happen, as Kylian Mbappe is expected to move to Real Madrid next summer. A separate report from Football Transfers also claims that staff at PSG’s club stores have been told to prepare for Messi’s arrival.

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has also had some eye-raising things to say, as he is clearly planning for Messi to leave in the summer as he said his wages are “unsustainable” for Barcelona’s future.

Rousaud told AS in Spain that if he is elected, he plans to extend Messi’s contract but on a much lower salary (good luck with that…) and also wants to re-sign Neymar, Messi’s close friend who ripped it up with Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona from 2014-17 as they dominated Spain and Europe.

“Clearly, in the current environment of the club, Messi’s salary is not sustainable. It is unsustainable. An agreement must be reached,” Rousaud said.

Has anything changed with Messi?

Not really.

He wanted to leave Barcelona because he wanted to win trophies. It has nothing to do with money, which is what Rousaud said.

Messi wants to be at a club which is ambitious, is making the right signings and has a team around him who can help him win.

PSG or Manchester City seem much better suited, right now, to win the Champions League rather than Barcelona.

And PSG facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in February and March will be intriguing to watch as Messi and Neymar aim to put on a show for their respective clubs knowing they hope to play on the same team from next summer.

For so long it seemed likely that Messi would sign for Man City if he ever left Barcelona, but PSG now appear to be the frontrunners and the Argentine star can sign a pre-contract agreement with non-Spanish teams in January ahead of moving on a free transfer on July 1, 2021.

