Sheffield United – Manchester United promises to be a tense, tight clash on Thursday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Bramall Lane, as the Blades badly need a positive result against the Red Devils.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United haven’t won any of their opening 12 games of the season and sit rock bottom of the Premier League table on a solitary point. They performed well at home against Manchester United in a wild 3-3 draw last season, but those days seem long gone as they are short on confidence, creativity and goals.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his United side have shored things up at the back in recent weeks and they know they have to kick on up the table to put the disappointment of exiting the UEFA Champions League to bed. Solskjaer’s side have won eight-straight away games in the Premier League, a club record.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Manchester United.

Team news

Sheffield United will likely be without Oli McBurnie who is ‘touch and go’ after picking up a shoulder injury at Southampton this weekend. While Jack O’Connell remains out after his serious knee injury.

It sounds like Manchester United will be without Edinson Cvani, who won’t be risked, while Marcos Rojo has suffered a setback and will be out until the new year with Phil Jones.

What they’re saying

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United’s struggles: “Our system has worked for us for a long long time. We buy players to fit a system. We have different scenarios we go to when we’re in different places in matches. We had opportunities against West Ham, West Brom and Leicester but It’s individual moments letting us down.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the fitness of Cavani: “Edinson has done well in rehab but we still have to make the decision if we should risk him because it would be a risk. I would doubt he will be available tomorrow. We have to be mindful of little strains and niggles.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+575) are the heavy underdogs and Manchester United (-228) are the heavy favorites, but given recent wild results across the PL, perhaps the draw (+350) is the smart bet.

Prediction

All signs point to a big away win, but funny things have happened so far this season. Sheffield United have nothing to lose and the pressure will be on Manchester United. This may be closer than we all expect, but I’m going for an away win. Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Sheffield United – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

