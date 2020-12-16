Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Tottenham: Roberto Firmino’s 90th-minute header boosted Premier League champions Liverpool back into first place via a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike was the only way Liverpool could solve Hugo Lloris at Anfield prior to Firmino’s header, which gives Liverpool 28 points to second-place Spurs’ 25.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts | Player ratings ]

Heung-min Son’s 11th goal of the PL season came against the run of play and on the first of only two Spurs shots on frame.

Three things we learned from Liverpool – Tottenham

1. Lloris lets Spurs looks for chances: The World Cup winner made four saves in a 1-1 draw with Palace at the weekend but drew criticism from some for losing sight of a whipped-in free kick and not catching it, Jeff Schlupp poking in the rebound. Mourinho called him “the best goalkeeper in the world” after the game and Lloris very much looked the part in making eight saves versus Spurs, only beaten by a wicked deflection and Firmino’s header.

2. Smart Salah: Liverpool’s Egyptian playmaker constantly moved himself into prime shooting position early, seeing a cutback from the end line saved by Hugo Lloris before a near-mirror image resulted in the ball taking a turn off Dier to wrong foot Lloris and make it 1-0. Salah continues to grow wiser in how he approach the final third — It’s not all flash and fury now — and the Liverpool star is such a huge part of what they do well in the final third.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

3. Firmino finds a way: Three of Lloris’ nine saves came on shots from Firmino, the fourth a pounded header that put the Reds into first place. The Brazilian had been the target of criticism and speculation this season, this goal just his third in the PL, but he was very much in focus and on song in this win.

Man of the Match: Roberto Firmino

Liverpool – Tottenham recap

Andy Robertson sent a terrific 12th-minute free kick in front of the keeper but Hugo Lloris did well to pounce right and catch Roberto Firmino’s header.

Play mostly stayed in Tottenham’s end but Son sprung Moussa Sissoko and the Frenchman crossed for Harry Kane atop the 18 only to see a back-rushing Fabinho play the ball out for a corner.

Lloris was called upon again in the 21st and saved Mohamed Salah’s underhit low shot of a dangerous ball into the box.

The Reds went ahead through Salah when Lloris was fooled by a deflection off Eric Dier.

Curtis Jones played a role in the goal and then forced Lloris into a save a few moments later.

Spurs scored on the counter, no surprise, as their first real threat of the game ended with Son putting the ball in the goal. VAR would enter the discussion and it deemed the South Korean level with Robertson.

Liverpool just kept up with the pressure, Firmino forcing a low save out of Lloris again.

[ MORE: Box scores, stats, data, standings ]

Spurs had a great chance out of halftime when Rhys Williams misjudged a header and Steven Bergwijn cut into the box but pushed a shot wide of the far post. Spurs put a scare into Alisson with a long shot and then Kane put a speculative effort over the bar.

Bergwijn beat Alisson a second time after Son’s flick sent him past Alexander-Arnold but his ball smacked the far post and bounded out, cleared for a corner by Divock Origi.

Follow @NicholasMendola