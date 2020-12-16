Transfer news: Arsenal target Szoboszlai reportedly chooses RB Leipzig

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2020, 6:11 PM EST
Szoboszlai
Photo by Michael Molzar/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch will be losing his best player (again) during the January transfer window.

A year after losing Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Erling Haaland (Dortmund), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg) in January, Salzburg will reportedly sell Hungarian wizard Dominik Szoboszlai to brother club RB Leipzig.

Szoboszlai, 20, has eight goals and 10 assists in 20 matches this season, including goals against Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

The rapid left-sided midfielder, who can also play centrally, scored the decisive goal against Iceland to send Hungary to EURO 2020 (in 2021).

He’s long been linked with Arsenal and lately has been mentioned as a Tottenham target, but will reportedly announce a move to the other Bundesliga and a spot on Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

