Aston Villa – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Aston Villa – Burnley: Aston Villa hopes to build momentum from a late win when Burnley visits Villa Park on Thursday (start time 1pm ET Thursday online via NBCSports.com).

The Villans took care of Wolves via a late penalty to claim a first win in three outings. Their 18 points come from 10 matches, the fewest played in the Premier League this season.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have only played 11 games and will hope to use No. 12 to get a result to take them out of the bottom three.

There’s a whole lot of claret here and Dean Smith and Sean Dyche will both want to assert their style on the match. Here’s what you need to know.

Team news

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟣 This is your Aston Villa team to face Burnley tonight! 👊#AVLBUR pic.twitter.com/kzZEvXz9jY — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 17, 2020

𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑬-𝑼𝑷 | Here is how Sean Dyche's side line-up this evening at Villa Park. ⬇️ No changes from the side that beat Arsenal, but Phil Bardsley replaces Jimmy Dunne on the bench. 💪#AVLBUR | #UTC | @premierleague — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 17, 2020

Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash are suspended while Wesley, Thomas Heaton, Mahmoud Hassan, and Bjorn Engels remain out. The Villans are awaiting news on Keinan Davis and Ross Barkley.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets are waiting on the fitness of Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Dean Smith’s men are significant favorites to win at home, paying off at -139. A draw is +275 while Burnley scooping all the points bags +360 for the bettor.

Aston Villa – Burnley prediction

Villa has been better in attack and defense than Burnley, who has just six points but has claimed seven of 12 available points after beating Arsenal on Sunday. This one will be scrappy and tight. Villa 1-1 Burnley.

How to watch Aston Villa – Burnley stream and start time

Kickoff: 1pm ET Thursday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

