Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been formally charged by the English Football Association over an Instagram post which contained a potentially offensive Spanish phrase.

The 33-year-old took to the social media platform to celebrate his stoppage-time, game winning goal against Southampton in late November. In the post, the Uruguayan international re-shared a post a friend’s congratulatory post. In doing so, he used a phrase which the FA has deemed “insulting and/or abusive and/or improper.”

Edinson Cavani faces a three-game ban if he is found guilty of the offense.

It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute. It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an ‘Aggravated Breach,’ which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

Cavani has until Monday, Jan. 4, to respond to the charge.

Manchester United, in a statement of their own, stated that the club would consider a formal response while reiterating Edinson Cavani’s initial statement that the post was shared with no malicious intent.

Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA — along with other governing bodies and organizations, and through our own campaigns — in that regard. We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend’s message of congratulations following the Southampton game. Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologized for as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

