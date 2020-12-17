EPL betting odds for the Premier League Week 14 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made up there.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds all over the place with new signings galore, some teams having a fast start to the new season and injuries already having an impact early on.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 14 of the season, as leaders Liverpool head to Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Leicester square off, Southampton host Man City, West Ham travel to Chelsea and Arsenal clash with Everton in some intriguing clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 3-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Burnley 0-2 Wolves – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-2 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Chelsea 1-1 West Ham – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Newcastle 1-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Man United 2-2 Leeds – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Brom 2-1 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Brighton 0-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Everton 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, December 19: (+500) Crystal Palace v. Man United (-200) Tie: +333

Saturday, December 19: (+550) Southampton v. Man City (-223), Tie: +350

Saturday, December 19: (+130) Everton v. Arsenal (+200), Tie: +240

Saturday, December 19: (+155) Newcastle v. Fulham (+180), Tie: +220

Sunday, December 20: (-143) Brighton v. Sheffield United (+400), Tie: +260

Sunday, December 20: (+105) Tottenham v. Leicester (+255), Tie: +240

Sunday, December 20: (-150) Man United v. Leeds United (+350), Tie: +320

Sunday, December 20: (+260) West Brom v. Aston Villa (-106), Tie: +265

Monday, December 21: (+255) Burnley v. Wolves (+115), Tie: +215

Monday, December 21: (-228) Chelsea v. West Ham (+550), Tie: +360

