Heath one of two USWNT, five WSL stars on FIFPro Women’s World XI

USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath were named to the FIFPro Women’s World XI for 2020 at the FIFA Best Awards on Thursday.

OL Reign star Rapinoe is the only National Women’s Soccer League player on the list, while Heath is joined by four fellow Women’s Super League players including Lucy Bronze, who was named Player of the Year.

The nominations come from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans, and 200 media members.

Chelsea teammates Millie Bright and Pernille Harder are joined by Arsenal playmaker Vivianne Miedema.

Lyon and Chelsea are the only clubs with two players, while France and England join the USWNT with two players each on the list.

FIFA Women’s World XI

Christiane Endler (PSG / Chile)

Millie Bright (Chelsea / England)

Lucy Bronze (Man City / England)

Wendie Renard (Lyon / France)

Barbara Bonansea (Juventus / Italy)

Veronica Boquete (AC Milan / Spain)

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon / France)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea / Denmark)

Tobin Heath (Manchester United / USWNT)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal / Netherlands)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign / USWNT)

