The Premier League and Champions League title-holders were well-represented at FIFA’s Best Awards for 2020, placing seven players in the FIFPro Men’s World XI.

Bayern Munich quartet Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, and Alphonso Davies are joined by former teammate Thiago Alcantara, who has three current Liverpool pals in Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alisson Becker on the XI.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was named Men’s Coach of the Year, while Lewandowski was Men’s Player of the Year, and Manuel Neuer was named Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year… despite not being named in the Men’s Best XI.

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son won the Puskas Award for best goal following his magnificent solo dribble against Burnley.

The nominations come from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans, and 200 media members.

It should probably be noted that Liverpool is atop the Premier League table despite four members of the Men’s World XI missing significant time with injury.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos round out the XI.

So it’s a 4-3-3 that allows Davies to get forward, we suppose.

Messi and Ronaldo share the record for World XI appearances, with 14-straight spots on the team (28 between the two).

Who are the biggest snubs? Kylian Mbappe will be wondering what he could’ve done to pass Ronaldo, while surely Neymar will feel snubbed. Jan Oblak is probably the world’s best goalkeeper but Atletico Madrid didn’t take home silverware, while Neuer and Alisson can scratch either other’s heads as to how one was best keeper and the other the keeper in the Best XI.

Erling Haaland was as dominant as any former but Dortmund also didn’t win, while Serge Gnabry is simply a victim of how many Bayern players could make the list.

