Manchester United – Leeds: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Manchester United – Leeds: Two of England’s fiercest historical rivals meet in their first league match since 2004 when Leeds United visits Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Start time, 11:15 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

The last time these old foes met in league play, 18-year-old James Milner started for Leeds, NBC broadcaster Tim Howard was between the sticks for Man United, while current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to relieve Phil Neville.

Man United has beaten Leeds 46 times in all competitions and drawn 35 times, falling to Leeds on 26 occasions. Leeds knocked Man United out of the 2010 FA Cup with a win at Old Trafford while the Red Devils did the same Leeds at Elland Road in the 2011 League Cup.

Man United enters the game off a 3-2 defeat of Sheffield United that saw the Red Devils climb five points back of leaders Liverpool. They have a match-in-hand on all five teams above them on the Premier League table.

Leeds has cooled off since a hot start to life in the Premier League but is coming off a 5-2 home blowout of Newcastle that put them on 17 points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Leeds.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds will not have Diego Llorente and Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw, and Robin Koch are all out for the long-term.

Edinson Cavani will undergo a late fitness test for Man United, who are still without Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

What they’re saying ahead of Manchester United – Leeds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the import of this match : “We’re really good away from home. We need to sharpen up at home. Sunday will be a massive test for us. It’s a big, big derby for us.”

Ex-Man United academy man Jack Harrison on Leeds’ challenge : “It’s a big one for us. We know it means a lot to a lot of Leeds United fans, so we’ll be hoping for another good performance against them.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hosts are -150 favorites to claim a win at Old Trafford, while a draw pays +320. A Leeds capture of all three points will net +350.

Manchester United – Leeds prediction

This is Leeds’ 10th match since Oct. 19, compared to Man United’s 16th dating back to Oct. 17. Marcelo Bielsa knows how to attack but his team’s defending has been a real problem. The Red Devils could keep an eye toward a League Cup quarterfinal at Everton three days later and many of their stars have taken on a lot of minutes. Trap? Man United 2-2 Leeds.

How to watch Manchester United – Leeds stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:15am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

