Solskjaer hails Paul Pogba after Manchester United win: ‘This is his home’

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was singing the praises of Paul Pogba after the French midfielder’s influential role in a 3-2 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday.

“He’s a Man United guy,” Solskjaer said. “He’s been at this club when he was a kid and came back again. This is his home. He gives his best for us in training and the games and today he was exceptional.”

Pogba directly assisted Anthony Martial’s goal and used a pirouette deep in his own end to help spring the second of Marcus Rashford’s goals as United overcame an early Dean Henderson error and held off brace-scoring David McGoldrick and the hard-charging Blades.

The World Cup-winning Pogba recently spoke out after the scoreless Manchester derby, declaring his love for United despite questions about his future. Those questions have largely been fueled by his agent Mino Raiola (who has also said Pogba may not leave). Solskjaer blasted Raiola last week after United was ousted from the UEFA Champions League.

Paul Pogba in his last three PL outings (Stats via SofaScore)

Thursday at Sheffield United: 90 minutes, key pass, 7-of-9 long balls, three clearances, two interceptions, one tackle, 87 touches, 82 percent passing.

Saturday v Man City: 90 minutes, two key passes, 3-of-4 long balls, one clearance, one interception, one tackle, 50 touches,s 86 percent passes

Dec. 5 at West Ham: 90 minutes, goal, 8-of-12 long passes, two shots on target, four clearances, one interception, 121 touches, 88 percent passing

Solskjaer on what United needs to do next

United is now five points back of the top of the table with a match-in-hand. They meet old rivals Leeds United next before tangling with Leicester City and Wolves.

“We’re really good away from home,” Solskjaer said. “We need to sharpen up at home. Sunday will be a massive test for us. It’s a big, big derby for us.”

Solskjaer on Henderson howler, late heroics

Solskjaer also praised Dean Henderson for recovering from his early error against his old club to make a win-saving stop late.

“It’s a test for you, i’s a challenge,” Solskjaer said. “We showed videos of McGoldrick before. He’s one of the best pressers on the ball. It was the good, the bad, and the ugly from Dean because he made an incredible save, too.”

