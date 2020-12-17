Southampton – Manchester City: Nearly one-third of the way through the 2020-21 Premier League season, Saints aren’t the side many would have predicted would be 3rd while City continue to struggle down in 8th, but that’s the world we live in ahead of Saturday’s clash as St. Mary’s Stadium (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola’s side has dropped points in each of its last two games — to Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion — at a time in which four additional points would have them 3rd in the Premier League table instead of Southampton. Despite out-shooting West Brom by an incredible 26-5 margin, Man City found the back of the net just once, leaving Guardiola equal parts frustrated and perplexed.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Manchester City this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Southampton – Manchester City (INJURY REPORT)

Southampton: None

Manchester City: OUT: Eric Garcia (fitness), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: Southampton – Manchester City

Ralph Hasenhuttl, on Southampton’s strong start: “I didn’t expect that we would be again in the relegation battle this season, but that we are that high, you couldn’t have expected. The threat of the Champions League spots, we can stand this. It’s a different threat. I also haven’t changed my targets. They are not always based on positions in the table, normally, more on the game we want to play. I want to see development, I want to see development every week and where it ends up, I don’t know, to be honest.”

Pep Guardiola, on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “Arsenal doesn’t have a better manager that leads this club — in this year and the next — that is better than him. I don’t have to give publicly my support, because he has it and he knows that he has it. He’s one of the best managers I’ve ever worked with, of course, and seen directly. I’m pretty sure he will turn over and will do it like everyone expects. But sometimes when a club comes from not a good period, sometimes it needs time.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+550) | Manchester City (-223) | Draw (+350)

Prediction

Against most sides, Southampton are a fantastic possession side (54 percent per game, on average). It’s not only how they create their scoring chances, but it’s how they defend as well, by limiting the opposition’s time on the ball, because that’s when they can be a threat. However, Manchester City (60 percent, on average) will force them out of their comfort zone and turn them into much more of a counter-attacking side. That’s not the worst thing in the world for Southampton, and might suit them quite well with the open-field abilities of Che Adams, Danny Ings, Nathan Redmon and Moussa Djenepo. Southampton 2-3 Manchester City.

How to watch Southampton – Manchester City: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am pm ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

