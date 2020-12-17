Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Leicester City: Two Premier League top four hopefuls look to set right midweek setbacks when Tottenham Hotspur hosts Leicester City in North London on Sunday (Watch live, 9:15 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs fell 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield while Leicester also had a setback against a Merseyside foe, falling 2-0 at Everton.

Now Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers will match wits for the eighth time as Premier League managers. Spurs beat Leicester 3-0 during Project Restart and Mourinho’s Chelsea won four and drew two with Rodgers’ Liverpool prior to that. Can Rodgers get that elusive win over Mourinho?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Leicester City.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Spurs will not have Japhet Tanganga nor Erik Lamela, though there’s an outside chance Gareth Bale could return for the hosts.

Jonny Evans is back for the Foxes and Timothy Castagne could return, but Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, and Daniel Amartey will not be available to Brendan Rodgers.

What they’re saying ahead of Tottenham – Leicester City

Jose Mourinho on Tottenham’s loss at Liverpool : “So close of winning, not so close of the draw but we missed the chances. We had the chances. We had the game in control. A draw would be a bad result in relation to the performance so you can imagine how we feel in defeat. Very good performance, of course with some mistakes, and a very, very unfair result.”

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers on the Everton loss : “It’s one of those where you drive home, and you can’t understand how you’ve lost the game. There’s a lot of work that’s gone in from the players and listen, our players tonight, their effort and everything they give to the game was very, very good. It was just two disappointing goals from our perspective. I think across the league every team is searching for that consistency, but what’s important is you can’t let it derail you. You’ve got to press the reset button again.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Spurs are +105 to win and a draw nets +240. A Leicester City win is viewed as just a bit more unlikely, at +255.

Tottenham – Leicester City prediction

You’d expect Spurs to get something at home, even with Leicester returning Wilfred Ndidi and carrying a dynamic attack. Will Rodgers give the keys to Youri Tielemans or keep trying to feed Jamie Vardy over the top? Will Spurs look to counter or allow Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to drive the attack? We see Spurs getting something. Tottenham 2-1 Leicester.

How to watch Tottenham – Leicester City stream and start time

Kickoff: 9:15 am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

