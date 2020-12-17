Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch will be losing his best player (again) during the January transfer window.

A year after losing Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Erling Haaland (Dortmund), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg) in January, Salzburg will reportedly sell Hungarian wizard Dominik Szoboszlai to brother club RB Leipzig.

[ MORE: Mourinho after Liverpool 1-2 Spurs | Player ratings ]

UPDATE: RB Leipzig confirmed their signing of Szoboszlai on Thursday.

#RBLeipzig are delighted to announce the signing of Dominik #Szoboszlai! 🤝 The 20-year-old signs a contract until June 2025 and will wear the number 17 shirt ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tUakiN8zul — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 17, 2020

Szoboszlai, 20, has eight goals and 10 assists in 20 matches this season, including goals against Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

The rapid left-sided midfielder, who can also play centrally, scored the decisive goal against Iceland to send Hungary to EURO 2020 (in 2021).

He’s long been linked with Arsenal and lately has been mentioned as a Tottenham target, but will reportedly announce a move to the other Bundesliga and a spot on Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig, here we go! The decision has been made. The agreement with Salzburg is set to be completed – personal terms too. ⚪️🔴 Looks like tomorrow is ‘the day’. Szoboszlai and his agent are flying in Leipzig for medicals. More to come soon! #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola