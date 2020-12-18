Brighton – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Brighton – Sheffield United: A battle of two sides — one that should be much higher in the table, and one that might be gone by March — currently facing the grave prospect of relegation from the Premier League set to take place at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Brighton have performed well above their results thus far in 2020-21, yet the Seagulls find themselves 16th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, anyway. Sheffield United, on the other hand, have taken just one point from their first 13 games and appear set to challenge Derby County’s record of 11 points in a Premier League season (2007-08).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Seagulls – Blades this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knock), Jose Izquierdo (knee) | OUT: Florin Andone (knee)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (hamstring), Oliver McBurnie (shoulder) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Kean Bryan (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (-150) | Sheffield United (+425) | Draw (+260)

Prediction

If Brighton perform as they have in the majority of their games this season, we could see the Seagulls overwhelm and destroy the Blades as they kick on and begin climbing back up the table. Until Sheffield United give any indication otherwise, expect them to be beaten comfortably. Brighton 2-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Brighton – Sheffield United: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

