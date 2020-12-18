Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 14 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Martinelli (knee) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Gabriel Magalhaes (suspension), Hector Bellerin (suspension), Granit Xhaka (suspension)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (thigh), Ezri Konsa (illness) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knock), Jose Izquierdo (knee) | OUT: Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed) | OUT: Jack Cork (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Mamadou Sakho (calf), Christian Benteke (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (thigh), Kenny Tete (calf) | OUT: Terrence Kongolo (foot)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Diego Llorente (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (thigh), Daniel Amartey (thigh) | OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Ricardo Pereira (groin)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (thigh), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (undisclosed) | OUT: Eric Garcia (fitness), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (undisclosed) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Javi Manquillo (COVID-19), Fabian Schar (COVID-19) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Martin Dubravka (calf), Paul Dummett (thigh)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (hamstring), Oliver McBurnie (shoulder) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Kean Bryan (calf)

Southampton injuries

None

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gareth Bale (fitness) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (shoulder), Erik Lamela (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist) | OUT: Conor Townsend (knee), Matheus Pereira (suspension), Kyle Bartley (calf)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh), Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Aaron Cresswell (ankle), Fabian Balbuena (going) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Willy Boly (undsiclosed)| OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

