Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our eleventh player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams are finding their feet after another wild matchweek in Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool dominate our twelfth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is plenty of movement up and down the rankings as plenty of big boys have yet to hit their stride.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 6

2. Nick Pope (Burnley) – Up 3

3. Daniel Podence (Wolves) – New entry

4. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – Down 2

5. Jack Harrison (Leeds) – New entry

6. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Up 2

7. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – Down 7

9. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Even

10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even

11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 8

12. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 8

13. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry

14. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry

15. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 9

16. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – Even

17. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – New entry

18. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Even

19. Mason Greenwood (Man United) – Even

20. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports