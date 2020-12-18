Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT news: CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule.

McKennie, of Little Elm, Texas, appeared in two of three USMNT games in 2020, earning man of the match at Wales last month.

We gave a wonderful surprise to @WMckennie, as he was announced as the @USMNT Player of the Year! 🇺🇸🏅 Congratulations, Wes! 👏👏👏#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/cyAJHC4BaO — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 18, 2020

At 22, he is the fourth-youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.

He played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.

Pulisic won the award at 19 in 2017 and 21 last year, Donovan at 21 in 2003 and Vermes at 22 in 1988.

Votes were cast by national team coaches, players who attended a camp in 2020, the U.S. Soccer Federation board of director and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues coaches, select media, former players and administrators.