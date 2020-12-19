Bundesliga: Lewandowski puts Bayern top, ends Leverkusen unbeaten run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The more things change…

Bayern Munich came back from an early deficit to end Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten league season and retake control of the Bundesliga table.

[ MORE: Everton beats Arsenal, goes 2nd ]

A draw for Leipzig and Dortmund loss means Bayern has a two-point lead on second- and third- and a six-point advantage over its Klassiker rivals.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich

Having won FIFA’s Best Men’s Player Award earlier this week, Robert Lewandowski celebrated another major award with a brace that included stoppage-time heroics to put Bayern first .

Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run ended at 13 league matches following a loss to the visiting champs.

Patrik Schick scored before the match was a quarter-hour old but Bayern had it level before the break when Thomas Muller cued up Lewandowski (imagine that).

Lewandowski, however, came up big in stoppage time to put Bayern back atop Leverkusen and the table.

Bayern lost Kingsley Coman to injury in the 32nd minute.

LEWANDOWSKI AT THE DEATH! Bayern Munich go top of the league before the break! pic.twitter.com/wRzmjFCw7Z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2020

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Hoffenheim

A pair of Premier League connections led Hoffenheim’s late comeback charge at Borussia Park as 10-man Gladbach let a 1-0 lead slip over the final 20 minutes.

Lars Stindl’s fine season continued with an early penalty but ex-Leicester City man Andrej Kramaric fired home in the 71st to level the line.

Marcus Thurman was sent off after VAR review moments later and Spurs loanee Ryan Sessegnon’s 86th-minute goal snapped a two-match mini-skid for Hoffenheim, who had lost to Leipzig and Leverkusen after advancing to the Europa League Round of 32.

Gladbach fails to move into the top six with the loss. The Champions League Round f 16 side is winless in six across all competitions.

Elsewhere

Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Dortmund — Friday

Schalke 0-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Mainz 0-1 Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig 0-0 Koln

Augsburg 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Wolfsburg v Stuttgart — Noon ET Sunday

