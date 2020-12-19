Crystal Palace – Liverpool: The Reds are back on top of the table following their top-of-the-Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur, and they’ll be looking to stay there when they visit the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp’s side is unbeaten in its last night Premier League games despite a crippling injury list, though they have dropped eight points during that time. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have been up and down and all over the map through 13 games, doing just enough to sit 12th ahead of the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Liverpool this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Crystal Palace – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace: Mamadou Sakho (calf), Christian Benteke (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed) and Connor Wickham (undisclosed) are all out, as Jordan Ayew replaces the suspended Benteke.

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (thigh), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed) and Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee) all remain out injured, but Joel Matip and Naby Keita have returned to the starting lineup.

⭐️ TEAM NEWS ⭐️ Here’s the Reds to face @CPFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

What they’re saying: Crystal Palace – Liverpool

Roy Hodgson, on Christian Benteke’s red card: “It was a ludicrous decision. He only tried to use his arm for leverage and honestly win the ball. It’s always likely to happen if both players are trying to win it. “It’s odd to sit here and say these things as if you’re some monster who wants everything to go his way. Decisions like that ruin games of football. I’m bitterly disappointed to see Benteke sent off for two honest challenges.”

Jurgen Klopp, on youngster Rhys Williams and Curtis Jones: “Outstanding, outstanding. Come on, Rhys Williams you can imagine, it’s like the modern-day Alan Shearer he played against, Harry Kane. He is so smart, dropping in the right moments. Second half they only played long balls and actually avoided Rhys. They played them in the direction of Fabinho and put Harry there — so we had to really fight for these second balls — because Rhys is so strong in the air. But with the ball as well, he played a pass before our first goal. He has the right amount of confidence. For a 19-year-old boy you don’t have to explain to other people how it works, but you have to be confident.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+500) | Liverpool (-200) | Draw (+333)

Prediction

Liverpool have the feel of a team that, once they get healthy — and they’re slowly trending that direction — will go 12 or 15 or 20 games without losing, regardless of who’s standing in their way. Crystal Palace’s center back situation is plenty poor enough to be exploited and torn to pieces. Crystal Palace 1-4 Liverpool.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Liverpool: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

