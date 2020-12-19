Everton – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Everton – Arsenal: The fifth-place Toffees have their hearts and minds set on the Premier League’s top-four ahead of the Gunners’ annual visit to Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

EVERTON – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Carlo Ancelotti’s side went away to Leicester City and brushed aside the Foxes in Wednesday’s battle of top-four outsiders, announcing to the rest of the Premier League that they are here to stay. Everton, however, will be without key midfield figure Allan for Saturday’s showdown — and potentially longer — after the Brazilian was forced off with a hamstring injury against Leicester.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Everton:

OUT: Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), James Rodriguez (calf)

Arsenal: OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Gabriel Magalhaes (suspension), Hector Bellerin (suspension), Granit Xhaka (suspension)

📋 Our team news for tonight's game… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87 keeps his place

🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 returns

🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe also starts #️⃣ #EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 19, 2020

What they’re saying: Everton – Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti, on owner Farhad Moshiri: “I understand the owner is really attached to the club and really focused on improving this club. This is really important for the club and for all the supporters. The pressure I have is that he has a lot confidence in me. He has trust in me because he signed me and he brought me to Everton. I’m doing it to bring his club to the top. That is my goal and what I promised to him.”

Bernd Leno, on manager Mikel Arteta: “That [pressure on Arteta] is not an issue at all. The coach is least to blame for the fact that we are in this situation. If you look at the way we were running around on the pitch at times, then the players are the only ones to blame. I have to be honest about that. “We’re getting red cards, making mistakes, standing out of position. These are things that we have clearly addressed a thousand times. In the end, it’s a lack of focus on the part of the players. The coach is not an issue in the dressing room, there is no criticism of him.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+130) | Arsenal (+200) | Draw (+240)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

At some point, Arsenal have to come out of the tailspin in which they presently find themselves, right? After six games without a win (and only two draws during that time), including points dropped against the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, surely they’ll inexplicably pull out a surprise result away to an in-form side like Everton. Everton 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Everton – Arsenal: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS