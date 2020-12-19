Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Ings injury news is never something you want to hear, but the Southampton striker has gone down with another injury.

Ings, 28, went down clutching his left knee just before half time in Saints’ clash with Manchester City at St Mary’s on Saturday, and he came straight off.

Southampton’s leading goalscorer was able to walk off on his own, but the decision to start him for the third time in a week could end up being a big problem for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

I was on-site a St Mary’s and there was a glum look on the faces of Southampton’s coaching staff and subs as Ings came off.

Given his history with injuries, it was a little strange to see him starting once again up top for Southampton.

This does not seem like good news for Southampton as this looked like a reoccurrence of his left knee injury, as he had only just returned from surgery on his left knee after spending a month out earlier this season.

Ings has recovered from multiple ACL injuries during his time at Bournemouth, Burnley and Liverpool, and his most recent injury looked like being a serious one but it turned out to be minor.

Maybe this was just a precaution, but any injury to Ings is not good news for Southampton, and fans everywhere, as one of the most popular players in the Premier League has been blighted by injuries in recent years.

Southampton have Theo Walcott who can slot in up top but this was the last thing they needed after their fast start to the season and a busy festive season coming up.