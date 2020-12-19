Liverpool scored with seven of their eight shots on target at Crystal Palace and 50 percent of their overall shots as they mauled the Eagles 7-0.

They were ruthless, and Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the way his team tore Palace apart after a slow first 30 minutes, as they remain top of the Premier League table and shared the goals around as they won for the first time away from home since September.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Klopp praised the work-rate of his team as they backed up their 2-1 win against Tottenham in midweek by sending out a statement of intent.

“It was hard work, a lot of counter attack from Crystal Palace in the first half where we needed a toe or a foot to defend. Our finishing in the first half was clinical. Then, 3-0 up at half time the game is not finished but we controlled the game and scored wonderful goals,” Klopp said. “The boys are capable (of this) but it doesn’t happen every week. Today it clicked. This is a very intense period, the boys should be very proud of it. We take a day off tomorrow, then prepare for West Brom, and goal difference wise it is good because of the funny result at Villa.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Hederson scored in the second half and he drove on his team from midfield, snapping into tackles and bellowing out orders even when they were 7-0 up.

“I thought we were ruthless today and took our chances which is always important. We dominated the game for large periods but I still thought we were sloppy at times. Overall, we’re delighted with the performance. To finish this week off with the win after midweek is important and we managed to do that. It was coming I felt as over the last few games we have had chances and not taken them which has cost us at times,” Henderson said.

Despite all of their injuries, Liverpool are in ominous form and Klopp even had the luxury of rotating is lineup as Takumi Minamino came in and scored, then Mo Salah came off the bench and scored twice.

Right now Liverpool look like they can do just enough to get past their opponents and on Saturday their offense exploded.

