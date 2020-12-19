Mikel Arteta ‘enormously disappointed’ after latest Arsenal loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikel Arteta is looking for answers after “enormously disappointed” Arsenal lost its eighth match of the Premier League season, a 2-1 setback at Everton on Saturday.

Arteta did not have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and failed to generate much in attack against Arteta’s former club.

“It’s confidence, it’s the opponent, it’s a mix of everything,” said the Gunners boss. “We need to generate more to win matches and when it comes to small details.”

Arsenal has 14 total points and is in 15th place after 13 matches, only beating Toffees’ goalkeeper Jordan Pickford through a Nicolas Pepe penalty.

Arteta just feels like luck is going against them at the moment.

“When we need a little bit of luck we hit the post we had some big chances and we don’t put them away,” Arteta said, via Football.London. “The reflection is a little bit similar to the last few weeks. That you are better than the opponent, that you dominate the games. Normally when you are under this huge pressure and in this position in the table you get battered by teams. They are willing to do things the right way and I’m gutted for them as well because they need a result and we played a game that I think we had to get something out of.”

The Gunners conceded through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header that went off captain Rob Holding for an own goal before Yerry Mina headed home before halftime.

“Again without conceding too much, we lost the game in tricky moments, an own goal and a set piece,” Arteta said. “We reacted really well after conceding. We created enough chances, hit a post, and luck is just against us at the moment. We lost against Burnley without conceding a shot on target.”

