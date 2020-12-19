Newcastle – Fulham: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Fulham: Improving Fulham meets inconsistent Newcastle at St. James’ Park, hopeful of building some distance between itself and the bottom three (start time 3pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Cottagers striker Aleksandar Mitrovic returns to his former club, as Fulham bids to claim a result for the fourth time in five matches.

Newcastle is coming off a woeful Wednesday loss to Leeds United that came on the heels of consecutive wins.

Newcastle – Fulham team news

Newcastle United

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Martin Dubravka (calf), Javi Manquillo (COVID-19), Fabian Schar (COVID-19)

Fulham

OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot)

🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨 Our line-up for #NEWFUL at St. James' Park this evening… HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle is +140 to pick up all three points at home with a draw paying out +225 and a Fulham win delivering +190.

Newcastle – Fulham prediction

Scott Parker’s Cottagers have looked better in recent weeks but Steve Bruce opted to keep Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie on the bench while Miguel Almiron was a 15-minute sub. They could get the job done against Fulham’s improving backline, especially if Allan Saint-Maximin returns to the team. Newcastle 1-0 Fulham.

How to watch Newcastle – Fulham stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

