‘Mohamed Salah to Barcelona’ and ‘Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid’ will be trending today, and likely for a while.

Okay, so he’s been left out of Liverpool’s starting lineup at Crystal Palace just after this story was published, but that was due to being rested by Jurgen Klopp. Let’s not get too carried away here.

Salah, 28, has been a star at Liverpool over the past four seasons but it seems like the winger has more than one eye on a move to Spain in the future.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, the Egyptian winger didn’t exactly shut down talk of a transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the future.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs,” Salah said. “Who knows what will happen in the future? But right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.”

Okay, what do we think about this?

Salah certainly isn’t planning to leave Liverpool in January, and he still has a contract until the summer of 2023 at Anfield, but this seems like he is dangling a carrot out in front of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

With over three years to run on his current Liverpool deal, it would take a huge transfer fee to buy him in the summer, and perhaps this is more about Salah reminding Liverpool how important he is and, ‘oh, yeah, sure, I’ll sign that new four-year contract extension Mr. Henry.’

Why would Salah leave Liverpool?

Salah has won all he can at Liverpool and if Jurgen Klopp leaves in the summer of 2024, like he’s said he plans to, then there will be a lot more stories about Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and others lining up their next destination rather than stay at a post-Klopp Liverpool.

With Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and other youngsters lined up to replace Salah, Mane and Firmino, it will be intriguing to see ow Klopp freshens things up in the next few seasons.

Financially, unless they have a huge clear-out it is unlikely that Real Madrid and Barcelona will be able to afford Salah in the next 12 months.

Still, star athletes always like to freshen things up and have new challenges and experiences and Salah, along with most of his Liverpool teammates can simply say ‘completed it, mate’ when it comes to the Premier League and dominating English and European soccer with the Reds.

